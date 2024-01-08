Miami Dolphins 2024 opponents list is final, Miami will play the 2nd place teams
The Miami Dolphins lost on Sunday night and in the process, they lost the AFC East as well. Now, the 2024 opponents list is final.
By Brian Miller
With the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, NFL teams officially know their 2024 opponents. The Miami Dolphins will play the 2nd place schedule in the AFC.
The Dolphins will host the Jets, Bills, and Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in 2024 and they will play each of them on the road as well.
Miami will also host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami hosted the Titans and Raiders this year as well.
Their road schedule won't be an easy one and features 9 total games, two will be across the country. Miami will play the L.A. Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. The Dolphins will probably petition the league to have them played in back-to-back weeks unless one of them ends up being moved overseas. Miami will also play the Colts and Texans on the road.
Miami will also travel to Green Bay and Cleveland. In all, the Dolphins will play on the road against four playoff teams and two teams, the Seahawks and Colts, that narrowly missed the postseason.
The final schedule will not be released until sometime in May.
The schedule isn't horrible for the Dolphins and they won't have to travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens for a 3rd year in a row, just up to Cleveland to face the Browns.
Chris Grier has a lot of work to do this off-season. He has several players he needs to make contract decisions on and fix problem areas with the team. For Mike McDaniel, the job isn't over. The Dolphins travel to Kansas City this week for the first round of the playoffs.