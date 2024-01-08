Miami Dolphins 2024 playoff schedule: Game day, start time, and potential opponent
The Miami Dolphins are at the half with the AFC East still undecided but we know what the possibilities are for the first weekend of the playoffs.
By Brian Miller
For the second year in a row, the Miami Dolphins are playoff bound and this year, they are hoping to avoid a one-and-done postseason.
The Dolphins entered Sunday night with the AFC East on the line and so far, things are going well but there is a 2nd half to go.
The Dolphins lead the game 14-7 at the half and the Bills will get the ball back to start the 2nd half of the game. While the game waits for a conclusion, the NFL has released the first weekeds schedule of playoff football.
- Saturday, January 13th - 4:30 Cleveland at Houston
Saturday, January 13th - 8:00 Kansas City will host one of three teams. The Steelers, Dolphins, or Bills. If the Dolphins win, the Chiefs host the Steelers. If Miami loses tonight, the Chiefs host Miami. If the Dolphins and Bills tie, the Bills will play in Kansas City.
- Sunday, January 14th. - 1:00 - Pittsburgh will play in Buffalo if the Bills win the AFC East. The Dolphins will host the Bills if they win the AFC East. If the Dolphins and Bills tie, the Dolphins will host the Steelers.
- Sunday, January 14th - 4:30 - Green Bay at Dallas
- Sunday, January 14th - 8:00 - Rams at Lions
- Monday, January 15th - 8:00 - Eagles and Buccaneers
Through two quarters the Dolphins are running the ball and the defense is doing enough to keep the Bills out of sync. Josh Allen has two interceptions, both in the end zone.
De"von Achane has one TD while Tyreek HIll has the second.