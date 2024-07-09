Miami Dolphins 2024 RB power rankings are tighter than expected
By Brian Miller
If it is possible, the Miami Dolphins running backs are better than they were last year. At least on paper. If they can stay healthy, Mike McDaniel will be able to play the hot hand and alternate with fresh legs throughout games. Entering 2024 training camp, the Dolphins have six running backs and a fullback. Here is how they stack up with the season quickly approaching.
Alec Ingold - Ingold gets a pass here. He isn't ranked because he is the only fullback on the roster and his job is different from the rest of the backfield. Ingold, however, needs to be used more. The Dolphins have to get him more involved because he has talent and last year, Miami didn't get the most out of him, but that was their fault, not his.
No. 6: Salvon Ahmed - entering fifth year
Salvon Ahmed has been a versatile runner for the Dolphins, but he has provided a role designed far more as an insurance policy than a reliable starter. Ahmed doesn't typically have bad games, but his usage is up and down. In his four seasons with Miami, Ahmed has 153 attempts for 593 yards. He has four starts in his career and six combined touchdowns.
This year, Ahmed will fight an uphill battle to make the roster. He faces stiff competition on a unit that could only carry four runners to start the year. His role in the NFL is support, depth, and he has done that well, but this year will likely be played somewhere else or on the Dolphins practice squad.