Miami Dolphins 2024 RB power rankings are tighter than expected
By Brian Miller
No. 3: Jeff Wilson, Jr. - entering seventh season
Experience helps Jeff Wilson Jr., but no matter how well he performs in camp this year, the chances of him making the roster will still be tough. The Dolphins love Wilson, but last year was clearly an indication that they don't view him the same as they once did.
When he was healthy, the Dolphins still turned elsewhere. Wilson played in 10 games last season, but only carried the ball 41 times. That is a telling stat. With Brooks on his heels, Wilson could be hoping to fight for the final spot in the running backs room. He could also be a trade candidate if another team calls. For now, his veteran status earns him the right to stick at three.
No. 2: De'Von Achane - entering his second season
If you were not excited to see De'Von Achane last year, something is wrong. Achane exploded in the Dolphins offense, and only an injury could sideline him. Now, fully healthy, Achane is looking to build off a solid rookie season and establish himself as a next-level runner.
He will split carries with Raheem Mostert throughout the season and could overtake the veteran in carries. Staying healthy is going to be important for Achane. When he hits a second gear in the open field, watch out.