Miami Dolphins 2025 Super Bowl Odds (Can Miami get over the hump?)
Miami is a big underdog in a crowded AFC to win the Lombardi Trophy
It was deja vu for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.
Miami, which started 9-3 last season, lost three of its final five regular season games to miss out on the AFC East title for the second consecutive year to the Buffalo Bills. Miami was one of the most injured teams in the NFL last season and were severely shorthanded, specifically on defense, down the stretch.
Miami’s high-flying offense was shut down in a first-round playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, 26-7. Miami is still trying to break through, having suffered first-round playoff exits in the first two seasons of the Mike McDaniel era.
The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000, and are decent underdogs to go all the way in 2024. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dolphins are the fifth-favorite out of the AFC to win the Super Bowl at +2000 ($100 bet wins $2,000). That gives Miami an implied probability of 4.76% to win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since going back-to-back in 1972-73.
Overall, the Dolphins are the ninth-favorite in the NFL to win the Super Bowl and face a tough path to get there in a loaded AFC. The Dolphins are the fifth-favorite in the AFC, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+900), Buffalo Bills (+1200) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1500).
After falling to the runner-up spot in the AFC East, the Dolphins avoided a first-place schedule and will face fellow second-place finishers in the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.
Miami Dolphins Super Bowl 59 Odds
Miami’s offense has been explosive behind Tua Tagovailoa over the last two seasons, but the Alabama product is a longshot to win the MVP despite leading the NFL in passing yards (4,624) last season. Tagovailoa is the 12th favorite to win the MVP at +2500, tied with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
