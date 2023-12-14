Miami Dolphins: 3 philosophies Mike McDaniel can apply to make the offense instantly better
The Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel need to instill some slight philosophical adjustments to improve the offense.
By Matt Serniak
Have more plays where Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are on the field at the same time.
I don't have a number in front of me of how many times Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane were on the field at the same time. I just know I typically notice and say "Oh this is going to be good" when I see it and on Monday I didn't say that too many times.
The times I did I saw both of those guys on the field at the same time big plays were made whether it was a catch, a regular run, or a sweep run when they came in motion.
21 personnel in case you were wondering and aren't a supreme ball knower( I always forget which number means what so I had to look it up to be sure) is when you have two running backs on the field with a tight end and two receivers. With Mostert and Achane on the field at the same time and their ability to catch the ball, the matchups can be lethal.
Get these guys on the field together more often.
While we're at it, don't lose sight of running those jet sweeps and end-arounds with Jaylen Waddle. I feel like he always gets about eight yards every time they run him on those plays.