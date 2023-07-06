Miami Dolphins: 3 potential last-year players who have a shot of really contributing
By Matt Serniak
Emmanuel Ogbah has a chance to thrive for the Miami Dolphins
I really feel like Emmanuel Ogbah is the Miami Dolphins' most forgotten man. Before getting hurt last year in week 9 with a triceps injury, Ogbah was putting up pedestrian numbers. He only had one sack which was a steep drop off from his previous two seasons in Miami where he had 9 sacks in each of those seasons.
The emergence of Jaelan Phillips and the trade for Bradley Chubb certainly puts Ogbah as a non-starter this season.
But that might be exactly where Emmanuel Ogbah wants to be. He can come in and be more of a situational pass-rusher. A guy that can come in on some 3rd downs when Phillips and Chubb need a breather and provide starter-like results. With the energy he will be conserving with not starting, he has a grand opportunity to bring serious pressure to offensive linemen and quarterbacks who think their safe because Phillips or Chubb is out of the game.
Emmanuel Ogbah may not be a guy who is worth the contract that he signed in 2022. That doesn't matter now. What matters is because unless the Miami Dolphins can find someone that will take on his mega salary, Emmanuel Ogbah will be in Miami for this season. And since the Miami Dolphins have so much talent with a decent amount of leadership, I see no good reason why Ogbah won't be giving everything he has when he is in there.