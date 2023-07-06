Miami Dolphins: 3 potential last-year players who have a shot of really contributing
By Matt Serniak
Raheem Mostert will get plenty of run not matter what
I realize some of this is contingent on what happens with Dalvin Cook but I think regardless if Cook lands in Miami like I think he eventually will, that there is a very good chance that this will be Raheem Mostert's last season in Miami. I mean, I suppose it's possible that Mostert would come back but that would mean he would probably sign another one-year deal like the one he signed for this year. Maybe that's just how it's going to be for guys like Mostert and even Jeff Wilson Jr. going forward with their careers.
Raheem Mostert will either be the starting back in week one or he will be the first guy to spell Dalvin Cook. Either way, Mostert is going to be relied, on heavily, to carry the ball which is fine with me because the guy showed last year that he is capable in a Mike McDaniel system to succeed. I think, and I don't think I'm alone with this, that Mostert and all the backs can use a few more touches but that's been beaten to death so let's move on.
Last year, Mostert played in all but two games for the Miami Dolphins running for 891 yards on a terrific 4.9 yards a carry. I really wouldn't expect Mostert to get more than the 181 carries he got last year due to Wilson Jr. and the newly drafted Devon Achane backing him up. But I don't think Mostert is the kind of guy you're looking to get more than 200 carries anyways. We know he has an injury history so that needs to be taken into account.
With these mid-level running backs, it's so hard to tell where they're going to be year-to-year. My guess is guys like Mostert, Wilson Jr. and others on their level throughout the league get mainly one-year deals after their rookie contract and then are pretty much out of the league once they approach 30. It's a tough road but until guys start holding out after like two years in the league that's the way it's going to go.