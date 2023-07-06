Miami Dolphins: 3 potential last-year players who have a shot of really contributing
By Matt Serniak
Jerome Baker will be a starter but for how long?
Jerome Baker is a solid player. That's not a knock on him but I think it's the best compliment you can give him. He's solid. He's always going to be somewhere in the middle of the pack at best in terms of most impactful middle linebackers. I think we've already seen the best of Jerome Baker.
It's why I feel that this will be the last year for him Miami unless he really thrives under Vic Fangio's new system that is coming to Miami, which can certainly happen because Vic Fangio is that damn good.
We've seen the reports from OTAs and mandatory mini-camp where Andrew Van Ginkel has gotten run at middle backers which makes me think that Vic made sure AVG resigned with Miami after came a unrestricted free agent.
The Dolphins also signed David Long Jr. to a two year deal which was a steal. Long Jr. is one of those young players that smart people knew could be a real difference-maker for a contender and the Miami Dolphins made sure they got him to South Beach.
I fully expect Jerome Baker to be starting in week one. He's earned that and I expect him to show Vic Fangio that he can handle his system. What he needs to do is work on his technique because there have been way too many times where he is out of position and is eventually grasping at jerseys as they run past him in the hole. If he can do that and other stuff, of course, Baker will have another solid to potentially more than a solid season.
