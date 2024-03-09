Miami Dolphins: 3 recently released players that need to be thoroughly researched
Three recently released players the Dolphins should consider
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins can use a man like Shaquil Barrett.
With the injuries to pretty much all of the Dolphin's pass-rushers and with the status of Andrew Van Ginkel up in the air, signing Shaquil Barrett would be a solid move on many levels.
Currently, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are rehabbing major injuries that happened at the end of the year last season. We have no idea when they will be back but realistically you wouldn't think anything earlier than week eight is when we would see either of them.
Somebody is going to be tasked with rushing the passer and I know it's not going to be any of the guys that were brought in the last two weeks of the year last year who were on their couch before getting the call to come play in a playoff game.
Shaquil Barret is 31, probably won't cost that much, and is still playing at a reliable producing level. He had 4.5 sacks last year. He played in all but one game last year.
With new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, installing his version of Raven's defense, having veteran pass-rushers is something he's used to. Last year, the Ravens did wonderful things in pressuring quarterbacks with Kyle Van Noy and JaDaveon Clowney. Shaquil Barrett can do similar things in a Weaver system.