Miami Dolphins: 3 training camp reactions that I can't wait to see unfold
By Matt Serniak
The reports about how the defense is "dominating" the offense are always fun to see everyone react to
Not a year goes by not a year where I don't have to hear about ̶s̶o̶m̶e̶ ̶e̶s̶c̶a̶l̶a̶t̶o̶r̶ ̶a̶c̶c̶i̶d̶e̶n̶t̶ ̶i̶n̶v̶o̶l̶v̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶o̶m̶e̶ ̶k̶i̶d̶ ̶w̶h̶i̶c̶h̶ ̶c̶o̶u̶l̶d̶ ̶h̶a̶v̶e̶ ̶e̶a̶s̶i̶l̶y̶ ̶b̶e̶e̶n̶ ̶a̶v̶o̶i̶d̶e̶d̶ ̶h̶a̶d̶ ̶s̶o̶m̶e̶ ̶p̶a̶r̶e̶n̶t̶ ̶-̶ ̶I̶ ̶d̶o̶n̶'̶t̶ ̶c̶a̶r̶e̶ ̶w̶h̶i̶c̶h̶ ̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶-̶ ̶b̶u̶t̶ ̶s̶o̶m̶e̶ ̶p̶a̶r̶e̶n̶t̶ ̶c̶o̶n̶d̶i̶t̶i̶o̶n̶e̶d̶ ̶h̶i̶m̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶f̶e̶a̶r̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶p̶e̶c̶t̶ ̶t̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶e̶s̶c̶a̶l̶a̶t̶o̶r̶ how the defense is getting the better of the offense and that they picked off the QBs like six times.
This happens every year and it's sort of expected. It takes some time even for an offense that is bringing back pretty much everyone back from last year to find their rhythm again.
Now, it's possible it might not be so overwhelming this year due to some new players adjusting to a new environment such as Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. along with adapting to Vic Fangio's brand new defensive schemes that nobody ever thought of before, but I guarantee there will be a day where Tua, Mike White, and Skylar are just collectively off and the stories will be about how bad they looked and how in sync the Dolphin's defense is. Those are the rules of engagement I'm afraid.
My advice, with this and all things training camp, is not to get yourself in a twist about it. If the offense has a few rough days, who cares? That will have zero aspect on what happens in December. Victor Wembanyama had a regrettable first day of Summer League and two days later had a terrific game.
The offense and defense will volley back and forth on who will get the better of the other. I mean unless it's like five practices in a row where Tua and the offense aren't progressing at all, there is no good reason to worry or stress about anything.