Miami Dolphins: 3 training camp reactions that I can't wait to see unfold
By Matt Serniak
Nothing gets folks more pumped than a sweet one handed catch
I need a sweet one-handed catch like I need air to breathe. And the thing is, this isn't squarely a Miami Dolphin's thing either. Every NFL training camp for every team will be doing the same thing. If some fringe practice squad guy makes a terrific one-hander whether there is a defense on him or not, the world will freak out and not believe their eyes though we've been seeing insane catches for about 10+ years now.
It doesn't matter. Chicks dig the long ball and dudes dig one handed catches. That's just the way it goes.
So whether it is Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle making an Orande Gadsden-type one-hander or whether it is Braxton Berrios or Erik Ezukanma, I want to see as many sweet one-handers fill the internet streets and be all over NFL Network.
I actually would rather one of the unheralded guys do it so that I and others can convince ourselves that because of that catch that player is locked in and could be a serious difference-maker once the season starts.
Not much can bring a fan-base together like a one-hander. Especially for a fan-base like the Miami Dolphins have, who have a reputation of being quite combative with each other at times, something galvinizing like a beautiful, artful one-handed catch in the corner of the endzone perhaps is exactly what we all needs.
Mike McDaniel should be aware of this and dial one up just when camp is getting a hair stale or if there is some tension in South Beach.
By the Way- The strikethrough text was for all my Clerks and Mallrats people out there.
