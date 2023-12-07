Miami Dolphins: 3 under the radar players who will be needed over the last quarter of the season
By Matt Serniak
Over the final quarter of the season, these three players will be instrumental in the success of the Miami Dolphins.
We've entered the final quarter of the season. Teams are doing everything they can to transform their squads from mid-season form to postseason form. The Miami Dolphins are no different. Not looking to jinx the Dolphins or anything like that but I'm confident they will be in the playoffs. Come at me if somehow these words have the same effect as Odin enchanting Mjolnir.
And the thing about the Miami Dolphins is that you can clearly see what they are trying to get their team to be. They want to be as balanced as they can on offense, especially with the return of De'Von Achane back to doing what he does. ,
Defensively, they want to put opposing offenses in a vice-grip by getting consistent pressure with their front four and also with bringing blitzes while clamping down on passing lanes and receivers never really giving up the big play. I agree that what I just said is a bit of a football word salad but I think it tracks.
Obviously, it will take a complete team effort for the Dolphins, who have won three in a row and also have a great chance to win their next two against the Titans and Jets at home, to defeat the better teams in the league. Yes, that narrative which is completely true is still hanging over the Dolphins whether you like it or not. We have to wait until Christmas Eve to start changing that.
Everyone will be needed for Miami to go on a deep playoff run. Of course, the top players on the team such as Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead, Christian Wilkins, and others will be asked to raise their games. But the unheralded guys who aren't talked about too often are the ones that are going to be tasked with doing their jobs and not being wink links out there.
These guys have played well or have flashed briefly but I firmly feel they will be in positions to make even more plays due to their position on the depth chart or given their new circumstances. The Miami Dolphins are going to have to rely on "The Other Guys".