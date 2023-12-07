Miami Dolphins: 3 under the radar players who will be needed over the last quarter of the season
By Matt Serniak
The ascension of Miami Dolphins lineman Liam Eichenberg needs to continue.
As we've learned about the Miami Dolphins signing Austin Jackson to a long-term deal, which is awesome for Austin, I can't help but think about the little renaissance that Liam Eichenberg is also having right now.
Liam hasn't been doing it as long as Jackson has but since Isiah Wynn went down against the Eagles, Eichenberg has raised his game big time.
Eichenberg, like Austin Jackson, has been mocked by me and others for years. Even this year when he had to play and got tossed into Terron Armstead up in Buffalo we were all over him about it. I think rightly so but obviously, Liam took that as fuel and decided like the late great Owen Hart that enough is enough and it's time for a change because as of late he has been terrific.
Liam is playing the best football of his career and the Dolphins are going to need him to continue to rise if they want to have balance on offense.
Who would have thought that fans would be clamoring for both Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg at the same time?