Miami Dolphins: 5 miserable streaks that need to end in 2023
The Miami Dolphins have a proud history. However, it has been quite a while since this franchise managed some major achievements. Is this the year that changes?
There’s a lot of anticipation when it comes to the NFL team from South Florida. The Miami Dolphins reached the playoffs this past season despite some issues at quarterback. It was their first appearance in the postseason since 2016 and only the third for the franchise since 2008.
There are a lot of ugly streaks attached to the Dolphins at the moment. Could this be the season they all come to an end?
5. Have not defeated the Bills at Buffalo since 2016
Yes, the Miami Dolphins did snap a seven-game losing streak to the Buffalo Bills this past season with a 21-19 win in South Florida in Week 3. But the next two meetings with Sean McDermott’s club, including a playoff clash, would take place in Orchard Park.
The Dolphins fought valiantly but fell by three points in each contest. There was a 32-29 setback in Week 15, followed by a 34-31 loss in the wild-card round. That makes it seven consecutive losses at Buffalo by a combined score of 245-151.