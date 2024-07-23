Miami Dolphins 53-man roster predictions with training camp here
By Brian Miller
Here we go. With veterans reporting to the Miami Dolphins training facility, the chase for a final 53-man roster spot will begin. While some veterans are easily going to make the roster, others may not be so lucky and could be looking for new homes soon.
So, who has the inside track to make this year's roster? Will there be another "Shaquil Barrett-type" surprise that leaves the team with a hole at a position? That's the fun part about camp. Anything can and typically does happen. Here is how we see the final roster playing out:
Quarterback - 2
Tua Tagovailoa is the lock of the roster and the only thing that is in question is whether or not he will practice if he doesn't have a new contract. The Dolphins are up against a wall on this one and all eyes, at least this week, will be on Tagovailoa taking the field or not.
Mike White - It would be much smarter for the Dolphins to keep Skylar Thompson and release White. They could find another practice squad QB to take over the emergency quarterback role if White doesn't clear waivers. Miami would save money they could use elsewhere, but the real point of this is simple. If the Dolphins lose Tagovailoa, neither White or Thompson will take the team to the playoffs. Might as well save money.