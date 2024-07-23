Miami Dolphins 53-man roster predictions with training camp here
By Brian Miller
Special Teams - 3
Jake Bailey, Jason Sanders, and Blake Ferguson will enter camp with no competition and while that could change once camp gets underway, each of the team's specialists holds a job that only they can lose as there is nothing to win.
Running back - 5
Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright are the locks to make the team. Alec Ingold will make the roster as well and while he is a fullback, he will be part of the five-man running back unit. This will leave one spot open on the roster.
Chris Brooks - If Brooks can stay healthy, he will make the team after showcasing his talent last year before being put on IR. With Brooks, the Dolphins get a different running style. The biggest challenge here will be Jeff Wilson Jr. Wilson is well respected by the team and the coaching staff. It will be a hard decision, but the Dolphins should go with youth.
With Salvon Ahmed starting camp on the PUP list, his chances of making the roster, already a long shot, are not looking good.