Miami Dolphins 53-man roster predictions with training camp here

The road to the final 53 starts this week.

By Brian Miller

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
Special Teams - 3

Jake Bailey, Jason Sanders, and Blake Ferguson will enter camp with no competition and while that could change once camp gets underway, each of the team's specialists holds a job that only they can lose as there is nothing to win.

Running back - 5

Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright are the locks to make the team. Alec Ingold will make the roster as well and while he is a fullback, he will be part of the five-man running back unit. This will leave one spot open on the roster.

Chris Brooks - If Brooks can stay healthy, he will make the team after showcasing his talent last year before being put on IR. With Brooks, the Dolphins get a different running style. The biggest challenge here will be Jeff Wilson Jr. Wilson is well respected by the team and the coaching staff. It will be a hard decision, but the Dolphins should go with youth.

With Salvon Ahmed starting camp on the PUP list, his chances of making the roster, already a long shot, are not looking good.

