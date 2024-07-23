Miami Dolphins 53-man roster predictions with training camp here
By Brian Miller
Wide receivers - 6
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham, Jr. are the locks at wide receiver. They are the best players on the unit and Hill may be the best player on the team. Miami knows what they have in these three, but the next three are going to be tough decisions.
Braxton Berrios - Berrios has value as a returner, and that gives him more of an edge in an otherwise tight race. He needs to run better routes in this system, but another year with McDaniel should help.
Malik Washington - Miami's 2024 sixth-round draft pick, is considered a steal by many in the industry, but he has to show it on the field. Washington has garnered attention from the media and the coaches through his off-season work, but he will make the team from what he does in training camp. He won't find making the team easy, but he has a better chance than anyone else after the top four.
River Cracraft - This will be a tight competition. Tahj Washington will start camp on the reserve list and that will pit Cracraft against Erik Ezukanma. Both are equally talented but on paper, Ezukanma may have more upside potential. Cracraft has been more reliable and consistent when he is on the field. The Dolphins have given Ezukanma time and now he has to take the next step. If he stays healthy, this will be one of the better competitions in camp this year.