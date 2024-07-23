Miami Dolphins 53-man roster predictions with training camp here
By Brian Miller
So, 28 offensive players and special team spots have filled half of the roster and the defense will take up the other half. It never quite works out to an even split, but with 25 players on offense, three on special teams, that means 25 spots are open on defense.
Safety - 4
Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer are the locks to make the team in 2024. Marcus Maye should also make the team. That gives the Dolphins three safeties. For Chris Grier, the decision to go with four people in the position will be tough. He drafted Patrick McMorris in Round 6, and while he could be a candidate for the practice squad, the Dolphins would need to expose him to waivers first. McMorris making the final 53 could come down to his special teams contributions.
Cornerback - 8
Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey will be the top two CBs on the Dolphins roster and will make the team, but the rest of the field is open for competition.
Kader Kohou - Kohou took a step back last year, but it wasn't a big one. He shouldn't have a problem making the 53 this year and the Dolphins are hoping he takes a big step forward.
Siran Neal - Neal isn't going to make the roster as a corner, but his special teams play is valuable and his NFL experience helps as well.
Nik Needham - Needham could make McMorris' spot obsolete if he cross-trains at safety. Having the skill to play both safety and corner will bolster his roster chances. He has quality experience in the NFL and will provide the Dolphins depth at the position.
Cam Smith - This is a big season for the second-year player. He has to show that Vic Fangio was the problem last season and not his attitude. If he doesn't make strides in 2024 or see the field, it will be a big red flag that could see him out of Miami next year, if not during the season.
Ethan Bonner - Bonner impressed his coaches last year with his work ethic and he showed signs of progressing. This is a big camp for the second-year player, but he has a good chance to make the team.
Elijah Campbell - Another player that could be cross-trained as a safety. Campbell has versatility and experience, and that should be plenty to get him on the 53.