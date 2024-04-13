Dolphins 7-Round Mock Draft: The trenches become a focal point
By Ryan Heckman
Back to the trenches in the sixth round, the Dolphins go with Auburn defensive tackle Justin Rogers here. Rogers is your classic nose tackle, being a guy who can simply plug holes and make a mess of a run play. He's built like a truck, standing 6-foot-2, 330 pounds. Rogers packs a ton of strength and has a sturdy anchor. He's not going to do much in terms of pass rush, but Rogers will certainly play a part against the run. That's where he shines.
With their final pick in the draft, Miami goes after a potentially-versatile offensive lineman in South Florida's Donovan Jennings. He comes in having played tackle during his collegiate career, but is transitioning to guard, where he'll be projected more regularly in the pros. Having played a whopping 54 career games in college, Jennings comes in with experience and the savviness of a veteran from the start.