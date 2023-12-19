Miami Dolphins activate Chris Brooks off IR leaving one remaining IR return
The deadline to activate running back Chris Brooks is 4:00 on Tuesday and the Miami Dolphins have said they intend to bring him back to the active roster.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to get their power, back, in the run game this week with Chris Brooks returning from IR.
Brooks' 21-day window was set to expire today at 4:00 but Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins have elevated him to the 53-man roster making him eligible to play against the Cowboys. Brooks was running well in spot duty early in the season and his physicality was missed.
With Brooks back on the 53 the Dolphins' RB depth will be much better. De'Von Achane has been dinged up throughout the year including a four-week stint on IR as well.
With Brooks back off IR, the Dolphins can only bring one more player back off the list. Teams are allowed 8 returns off IR in a season and they now currently have used 7 of those spots.
Miami currently has seven players on IR. With the addition of Brooks, it means that Salvon Ahmed will not be back this year as the Dolphins are not going to use that 8th spot on a RB. Miami will have to decide between LB Jerome Baker and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.
Of those two, Baker makes the most sense. His knee injury wasn't as bad as thought and he should make a return in week 18 and should the Dolphins make the playoffs, he will be available.
As for Wynn, he hasn't played since October when he went out early in the Dolphins game against the Eagles. He has been rehabbing his quad injury and doesn't seem to be ready to return. Miami has not activated his 21-day window that would allow him to practice.
The rest of the Dolphins IR players won't be back. Keion Crossen, Connor Williams, and Jaelan Phillips all suffered season-ending injuries so now it comes down to Wynn and Baker for the final return slot and again, that appears to be Baker's barring any setbacks.