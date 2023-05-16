Miami Dolphins add another first round backup tackle showing firm commitment to Jackson
By Brian Miller
For those Miami Dolphins fans who have wanted true competition for Austin Jackson or Liam Eichenberg, the moves Miami have been making is not what you wanted.
The Dolphins added a former first-round tackle over the weekend, Isaiah Wynn, now they have gone back into the first-round to add another former number one, Cedric Ogbuehi.
Ogbuehi was drafted by the Bengals in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft but let's not act like this is real competition for Jackson. In his rookie season, he played in 5 games and started none of them. In his next two seasons, he played in 28 games and started 25 of them. Then, the wheels fell off.
Since 2018, Ogbuehi has started only 11 games and has only played in 37 games. He was not retained by the Bengals after his rookie contract and has bounced between the Jaguars, Seahawks, Ravens, and most recently last year with the Jets where he played in 7 games and started five.
At his best, his a backup but let's be honest, the bigger signal is here is that Chris Grier fully expects Austin Jackson to start and excel at righ tackle this year. The moves that Grier is making with the latest two signings is showing that he wants depth players that can step in for a few series or a game or two at best.
Grier seems to be banking on yet another offensive line coach being the missing link between making this offensive line serviceable and great. So far, that hasn't worked well for the Dolphins or Grier. Looks like another season of keeping our fingers crossed.
The attention paid to the offensive line should be concerning if he we are all being honest with ourselves. Yes, Terron Armstead was a very good addition but he has always had an injury history and that didn't change last year. He is a left tackle blocking for a left handed quarterback so he is not protecting the blind side. Should Miami have paid someone else instead to handle the right side of the line? That's an acceptable debate.
The addition of Ogbuehi is nothing huge. It's a one-off, one-year deal with no risk to the team but it isn't a move that screams real competition for anyone that might be on the first two lines of a depth chart.
Grier has put a lot of pieces on the field to make a deep playoff run but it is frustrating that the offensive line continues to be overlooked.