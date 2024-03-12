Miami Dolphins add center Aaron Brewer and Titan fans are thankful he is gone
By Brian Miller
Aaron Brewer is the latest Miami Dolphins addition and his former Titan fan base seems thrilled he is gone.
Brewer will sign a three-year deal worth $21 million. Miami apparently feels he is the answer to replace Connor Williams who tore his ACL last year. If the responses are any indication, the Dolphins may not have fixed their problem.
To put this in perspective, this is at Tweet from last December.
Apparently, this isn't just a random thought. Titan fans were not overly thrilled with his play but they seem to be happy he is gone. Since the news broke, Titans fans have sent warnings to Miami.
Brewer gave up six sacks last season but to be fair, it was his first year playing center. Maybe the Dolphins plan to move him to guard where he can take over for Robert Hunt. Or maybe play left guard next to Terron Armstead for half the year. O.k. I kid but he will need to be coached up by Butch Barry who is looking like he may have his hands full with a new offensive line.
Brewer is one of the more athletic centers in the league and his run-blocking is exceptional. That’s great news for the team. More importantly, he has stayed healthy. This could be a good addition for the Dolphins and their blocking schemes.
Brewer played guard the first two years he was in the league. He started only six games in his first two seasons but has started all 17 in the last two years.
Will Brewer make a positive impact on the Dolphins roster or will he be another player that Chris Grier hopes will pan out? The Dolphins are banking on him being the starter at either guard or center.
Brewer is at least physical at the point of attack and athletic. It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins use him.