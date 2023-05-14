Miami Dolphins add competition for Austin Jackson but can either of them stay healthy?
By Brian Miller
After spending his career with the New England Patriots, Isaiah Wynn is now a member of the Miami Dolphins. The question is can he stay healthy?
There is a parallel between new right tackle Isaiah Wynn and incumbent right tackle Austin Jackson. Both are former first-round draft picks, Wynn in 2018 and Jackson in 2020, and both have a lot to prove in terms of health.
In his four years with the Patriots, Wynn has missed 8 games his rookie year, six games his second, and after playing in all 16 in 2021, Wynn again missed eight games. He has started, however, every game but three that he has played in.
The Dolphins added Wynn to the roster today.
Wynn will add veteran depth and competition to right tackle but again, this is a prime Chris Grier move, adding talent with a significant injury history and hope for the best.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, his injury history is significant.
Given the Dolphins current salary cap situation, the deal is not likely expensive for Miami. The news of the signing was first broke by Ian Rapoport on social media.
Overall, this is a good signing for the Dolphins depending on the contract details which have not been released yet. For Miami, this is an opportunity to give Jackson real competition throughout training camp and the Dolphins quality depth at a position they lacked in 2022.
There is still opportunity for the Dolphins to add more veteran depth in the next month or two. Miami still has questionable depth at guard and could use more left tackle depth for when Terron Armstead misses time as he usually does.