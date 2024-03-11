Miami Dolphins add desperately needed linebacker help
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are trying to makeover their LB group adding two players to the roster.
Jordyn Brooks becomes the Dolphins first big signing. He will ink a 3-year deal worth up to $30 million. Formerly with the Seahawks, the outside linebacker has 12 starts in 4 seasons, all coming last year.
Brooks will start, or at least be penciled in to start outside. In his 4 NFL seasons, Brooks has 1 interception and 6.5 sacks. 4.5 came last year.
The Dolphins also added Anthony Walker of the Browns. Walker will take over for Jerome Baker in the middle. Walker has 7 years of NFL experience that began in 2017 with the Colts. He joined the Browns three seasons ago.
Walker has spent the last two seasons injured. He played in only 3 games in 2022 and 12 games last year. His deal is for one year. He should provide depth to the unit but it is unclear if he will actually start.
The Dolphins can't afford to be too active given their salary situation but they are still not below the cap and will need to do so by Wednesday afternoon.
It was reported that the Dolphins have several restructures that they can make to get cap-compliant but right now it seems they are in no hurry to do so. It is likely that Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill will be the first ones to restructure.
It has been a slow start for the Dolphins in free agency but they did lose several players including their top three, Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel.