Miami Dolphins adding well-respected defensive coach for outside linebackers
The Miami Dolphins and Anthony Weaver have found another coach for the new defense, Ryan Crow formerly with the Titans.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins continue to change staff on the defensive side of the ball following the hiring of Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator. Now, they are adding a top up and coming coach to handle the outside linebackers.
Ryan Crow, per reports, will be joining Miami's coaching staff after having been pursued by several other NFL teams including the Seahawks and Vikings. Crow is believed to be an eventual DC candidate.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, current OLB coach Ryan Slowik will remain with the team and handle a different position. That's a good indication that Slowik has earned respect from the team, not to say that Anthony Campanile did not.
As for Crow, the one thing we can say about him is that he coached a physical team with the Titans under Mike Vrabel. He was with the Titans for six seasons. The news first was reported by Albert Breer.
The hiring follows only a day after Miami replaced Campanile as LB coach and replaced him with Joe Barry who was the DC for the Packers the last three seasons. The Dolphins need to become more physical but they will start the year already banged up with their two top pass rushers likely to start on IR.
Weaver has a lot to prove and it is interesting that he was the choice to take the DC role. It was reported that he and Mike McDaniel share similar interests in how to coach and work with the players, something that wasn't done well last year under Vic Fangio.