Miami Dolphins addition of Tyler Kroft gives team flexibility with Higgins and Conner
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't draft a top tight end prospect during last month's draft but they did add a project on day three. Now they added another veteran that could make the roster more competitive.
Tyler Kroft isn't going to blow anyone away with jaw-dropping stats but he has had a long NFL career thus far and plays with consistency.
Entering the NFL in 2015 with the Bengals, the former 3rd round draft pick will compete with Eric Saubert, Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and rookie Elijah Higgins for a job.
Kroft spent four years in Cincinnati before moving to the Bills for two seasons, then the Jets for a year, and last year with the 49ers. He returns to the AFC East.
In his career, Kroft has averaged 10.3 yards per reception and has started 52 games. He has 105 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
While his stats may not be fantastic, the context of them is. He plays hard and his stats show quality hands. In his entire NFL career, he catches 67% of the passes targeted to him. Those of course include bad throws and contested throws.
The move may not be one that inspires a "going to the Super Bowl" type reaction and it surely doesn't make Miami's TE situation completely fixed but a one-year deal and a good shot of making the roster and contributing makes a lot of sense for Mike McDaniel.
Kroft fills one big need for McDaniel...a blocking TE. In 2022, Kroft lined up off tackle and blocked on 165 snaps. Pro Football Reference has him taking 238 snaps total for the 49ers last year.
While Miami didn't make the splash that fans expected during the draft, Kroft could make a splash on the field come Sundays while Higgins develops.
Higgins is a project no matter how we look at it. Miami wants to convert him from WR and that could lead to him being released and added to the practice squad. Tanner Conner could also find himself looking at that possibility.
Kroft isn't a guarantee but he has the veteran status, playing time, and knowledge of the league to make the final 53 and allow the Dolphins to take more time with Higgins or Conner.