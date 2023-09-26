AFC East Power Rankings after Week 3
The Dolphins dominated Week 3, but so did the Bills. Is Miami still no. 1 in our divisional power rankings?
By Ryan Heckman
At this point, as long as the Miami Dolphins keep winning, it doesn't matter what the rest of the AFC East does.
It does help that this division now looks solely like a two-horse race, though.
After the blowout victory over the Broncos, the Dolphins are flying high. But, the Bills are roaring right now as well. Where do our latest AFC East power rankings fall? Let's dive in.
4. New York Jets (1-2)
It is pretty clear that the New York Jets aren't going anywhere so long as Zach Wilson is under center. He has looked pretty rough through the first three weeks in the absence of Aaron Rodgers. The Jets' roster, as a whole, is a talented group. But, they will ultimately fall short of expectations, and by a lot, because of quarterback play.
There are some whispers and rumors around whether the Jets will go out and sign someone like Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco or another veteran waiting for a phone call. But, for now, head coach Robert Saleh has verbally committed to Wilson being their guy.
If history is any indication, this locker room will fade with support for Wilson sooner or later. We have seen Wilson play. We have seen his lack of confidence, maturity and leadership. It is bound to completely unravel, and the Jets will be in the market for a quarterback. Maybe they call Detroit about Teddy Bridgewater. Maybe they make another call.
Whatever they do, the Jets will continue to be at the bottom of the barrel as long as Wilson is playing.