AFC East Power Rankings after Week 3
The Dolphins dominated Week 3, but so did the Bills. Is Miami still no. 1 in our divisional power rankings?
By Ryan Heckman
3. New England Patriots (1-2)
With all that talk about the Jets, we didn't even mention their game with the New England Patriots. It wasn't much of a game, at least in terms of enjoyment for fans. The Patriots came away with a 15-10 victory in a game where they more than doubled the Jets' total offense, 358 to 171.
Mac Jones looked fine against a stout Jets defense, finishing 15-of-29 for 201 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions and no sacks taken. The Patriots established their run in this one, with both Ezekiel Elliott (16 carries for 80 yards) and Rhamondre Stevenson (19 carries for 59 yards) getting a good amount of work.
New England's defense had their best performance of the season in Week 3, although it's not saying much when you're going up against Zach Wilson. Yes, he's an easy target, and yes, we'll continue to take it.
Even though the Patriots are 1-2, they do rank in the top 12 in total offense. If they can turn that offensive production into points, they might have a chance at getting into the playoff conversation. But for now, the Patriots are a middling type of team. Next week, New England has a date with an angry Dallas Cowboys team.