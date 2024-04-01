Miami Dolphins all-offense 2024 mock draft nabs future star
By Gaston Rubio
The Miami Dolphins are less than 30 days away from being on the clock. Trades, free agency, pro days, and rumors have created lots of speculation leading up to the draft.
Today's mock draft is a Miami Dolphins-only mock draft. There were no trades allowed during this mock draft. There was, however, one item of note, for this draft the Miami Dolphins only selected offensive players. Selecting defensive players, no matter how good, was prohibited.
Now that the ground rules have been set, let's get to our Dolphins only mock draft.
With their first pick in round one, the Miami Dolphins select Brock Bowers. I don't know how the nation's best tight end fell to 21, but his upside was too good to pass up.
Brock Bowers won the John Mackey Award in back-to-back years. Bowers becomes the first player in NCAA history to win the John Mackey Award twice.
Bowers will add an elite-level tight end to Miami's offense. Bowers is a quarterback friendly tight end who should be able to help Tua on passing downs especially when under pressure.