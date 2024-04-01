Miami Dolphins all-offense 2024 mock draft nabs future star
By Gaston Rubio
Miami adds depth on offense and special teams with late round picks
With their first of two picks in the 6th round Miami can't go wrong with Daijun Edwards. Miami's running back room was great in 2023, but depth is key here for Miami's offense.
Despite missing the first 2 games of 2023, Edwards still had 880 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Edwards ran a 4.71 40-yard dash at Georgia's Pro Day on March 13th.
Daijun comes in at 5'10" and 201 pounds. Edwards isn't running away from anyone, but his change of pace and special teams' contribution will be welcome in Miami.
The Dolphins lack size in the wide receiver room. Berrios, Waddle, and Hill are all under 6 feet tall. With that in mind, Miami should draft Ryan Flournoy from Southeast Missouri State.
Flournoy is 6'2" 197 pounds and finished the 2023 season with 57 receptions, 839 yards receiving, and 6 touchdowns. Flournoy has battled adversity throughout his college career to get to this point.
Flournoy worked his way back from an ACL injury to finish his lone season at Iowa Western Community College. This opened the door to his two years at Southeast Missouri State where he showcased his talents.