Miami Dolphins all-offense 2024 mock draft nabs future star
By Gaston Rubio
With their last pick in the draft, Miami goes back-to-back in selecting a wide receiver. This time Miami goes with Isaiah Williams of the Fighting Illini of Illinois.
The converted quarterback to wide receiver was an All-Big Ten selection in 2023. Williams recorded 82 catches, 1055 yards receiving, and 5 touchdowns his junior season.
Williams averaged 12.9 yards per reception in 2023, a significant improvement from his 9.1 average in 2022. His abilities as an outside blocker make for a perfect fit for Miami's offense which capitalizes on outside runs.
There is speculation that Miami is going to trade back in the draft and acquire more picks. Conventional wisdom would say that's the right thing to do for a team with so many needs.
For now, Miami has 6 draft picks in 2024, and making the best selections will go a long way toward building a contender. These 6 players could help Miami in 2024 and their performance could keep McDaniels and Grier off the hotseat.