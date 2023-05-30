Miami Dolphins: All-time passing leaders in franchise history
Once again we have the name of Dan Marino in a record for the Miami Dolphins franchise, In this case, Marino is the all-time passing leader in the franchise history with 61.361 yards.
Behind the great Dan Marino, we found Bob Griese with 25,092 and Ryan Tannehill with 20.434, as you can see, very far from the former Miami player.
For you to have a perspective of what kind of player is Dan Marino, the best year of Tua Tagovailoa, one of the stars of the Dolphins, was in 2022, his third season with the Dolphins where he managed to obtain 3548 passing yards, and if we take a look at Marinos third year, he manages to obtain 4.137 passing yards.
But who are Bob Griese and Ryan Tannehill that complete the podium with Marino?
Bob Griese played 14 seasons with the Miami Dolphins where he threw a total of 25.092 yards and scored 192 touchdowns, in his trophies we can observe 2 championships and the selection to play in 8 Pro Bowls, and most important, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the year 1990.
On the other hand, we have Ryan Tannehill, a player who has played both in the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins, and between those two franchises, he played 10 seasons in the NFL. His last season at Miami was in 2018 because the next year he would join the Titans. During his career, he was selected to play in 1 Pro Bowl and won 1 Comeback Player of the Year award.
Do you think that Dan Marino was the best player in the history of the Miami Dolphins, after knowing all the records he has?