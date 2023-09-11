Miami Dolphins: An unsustainable offense without at least an average rushing attack
There are so many adjectives to use for the Miami Dolphins passing game. Unstoppable perhaps? But without a rushing attack that can at least be average, the Dolphins are not winning a Super Bowl.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins passing game is one of the best the NFL has ever seen. The "Greatest Show on Surf" continued it's dominance from last year but don't get too comfortable Miami fans, I'm here to spit the truth and that is this offense is not something that will be sustainable all year long.
Hear me out before you jump over to our social media outlets to call me an idiot. You will have time, trust me.
There was a time, way back in the late 80's and 90's that the Miami Dolphins were the most explosive team in the NFL. The offense was dominant, nearly unstoppable. The arm of Dan Marino a lightning bolt of pure power, accuracy, and speed. The release was unlike anything ever seen at the NFL level.
That isn't a joke. It's not being a homer Fins fan. It is 100% accurate and if you ask anyone from any other team from that era, they will tell you the same thing. Hate him or love him, Marino's release and accuracy was unmatched.
Yet how many Super Bowl did Marino win? How many did he get to? The answers are one and none. Why? If Marino was so damn good as a QB, why did the Dolphins not repeat year after year after year? They didn't have a run game and eventually, the passing game was nothing more than a high-profile scoring machine that couldn't run out the clock. Couldn't control the pace of a game.
On Sunday, the same Miami fans that saw Marino play were asked if this is what it was like to watch Tua play. 3rd and long in a crunch game. No stress knowing that there was good chance it was going to get picked up. That was in deed what it was like watching Marino play.
The other question no one was asking? Is this sustainable. No, it isn't.
In 2008 the Miami Dolphins had a flashy nearly unstoppable rushing attack with Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown and the Wild Cat was the rage that made Chad Pennington look like superstar in the Dolphins offense.
Miami rode the WC to a division title and a playoff birth. By the time they got there, however, teams had figured out to stop it. Miami was a one and done team in the post season.
The Dolphins need a running game. They can not continue to thread the game on the arm of Tua to Tyreek every weekend. They need balance. They need to force teams to play a defensive system that will get destroyed by either one. Stop the pass and we will beat you with the run. Try and stop our run and we will beat you with Hill and Waddle.
On Sunday, the Dolphins didn't need the run. At some point they will. When the Chargers took Waddle out of the game, Mike McDaniel made them pay by incorporating Durham Smythe as a receiver. This is when a good running game can take over a game.
Tua was brilliant on Sunday. The entire offense was a cohesive machine that worked like well-greased wheels but eventually, that will be taken away and McDaniel needs to know that his rushing attack can also win football games.
Miami doesn't need a well-balanced 50/50 offense, neither did Dan Marino but they can't be one-dimensional either and Tua himself can throw the ball 40 times a week and not suffer arm and shoulder issues eventually. Again, run the ball.
Clearly the Dolphins wanted to upgrade their RB unit but at a price they only wanted to pay. Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and eventually De'Von Achane will be serviceable and the three of them should be able to control the game when needed.
The lack here isn't talent. The problem is Mike McDaniel sticking with it. To be fair, the Dolphins were either playing with a small lead or from behind and that doesn't put you in a position to control the clock or a game with a rushing attack.
When Miami needed runs, they got them. Should Miami fans be panicking? Not at all. When the Dolphins need to run, hopefully they will. On Sunday, they didn't have to. That won't be the case all year.