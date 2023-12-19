Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys are both playing for division titles on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys will play a game with more than just a win or a loss on the line. They are both playing for their division.
By Brian Miller
By the time the Dolphins and Cowboys kick off on Sunday, the Dolphins will know what the Bills did on Saturday in L.A. against the Chargers, my crystal ball says the Bills win by at least 30. Miami will need to win to keep the Bills two games back in the AFC East.
Miami is playing for their playoff future. A win secures their spot and they would be the 2nd team to clinch a playoff birth in the AFC. A loss will muddy the waters further and open the door for the Bills to make a run at the AFC East.
The Cowboys will not simply walk into Hard Rock Stadium with nothing to gain. In week 15 before they got slaughtered by the Bills in Orchard Park, the Cowboys were handed a ticket to the postseason. This week, after the loss by the Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Cowboys find themselves at the top of the division in a tie with the Eagles.
Seattle opened the door for the Cowboys and they will want to hold on to it. Miami is trying to keep its hold on its own division. It all adds up to a physical fight that could have season-long ramifications for both teams.
Normally, beating out-of-conference teams isn't the big game in the final weeks of the season when races are tight. Those are normally pegged as the games a team can afford to lose because they have no impact on the tie-breaking scenarios until you get deeper into those procedures.
This week, that isn't the case. The loser of this game will not be knocked out of the playoffs but they will see their grip on their divisions slide. This week, both teams are playing for something.