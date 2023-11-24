Miami Dolphins and New York Jets should be a Black Friday tradition starting today
The NFL needs to establish a new tradition of Black Friday football and the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets should be an annual treat.
By Brian Miller
The NFL likes their traditions so why not start a new one? Black Friday, New York, Miami Dolphins, it's a perfect set up for tradition.
Each year the NFL keeps giving us the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. It's a staple that has continued for decades and now, for the first time, the league will hold a game on Black Friday.
It makes sense. New York is the hub of business and shopping. The very first Black Friday game makes perfect sense to be held in New York and a division rival game makes it even better. Now, the NFL should keep it this way.
The games could either alternate between New York and Miami each year or the NFL could make it more interesting and add the caveat that the winner of the previous year gets to host the next year. Imagine that intrigue!
Today, the Dolphins are expected to win and for all intent and purpose, this is a game the Dolphins should absolutely win but as we all know, the Jets and Dolphins don't play each other the same way they play other teams. This is a war.
The Dolphins and Jets rivalry dates back to before the Dolphins were anything to speak about. In many ways, the rivalry started with the hiring of Don Shula as the Dolphins' head coach, immediately after his Baltimore Colts lost to the Joe Namath-led Jets in Super Bowl III.
Now, 54 years later, the two franchises remain the biggest pure rival in the AFC East. The NFL is making a statement by adding a Black Friday game and now, they should set this in stone for the future and make this the annual game moving forward.
One thing is for certain, if the NFL wants to guarantee good football on a day like Black Friday, they can't go wrong with these two teams who traditionally play each other very well.