Miami Dolphins and the contract extension for Christian Wilkins
With the start of the 2023 season in less than a month, Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins hasn't reached an agreement with the Miami franchise for a contract extension. But the Dolphins are sure that the details will be solved and the 27 twenty-seven-year-old player will continue with the franchise.
If both parties don't agree, this season will be the last one in which Wilkins is under the Miami franchise, which means that after this season, he will leave as a free agent and can negotiate with any team. Without the need for the Dolphins to intervene.
"On the extension front, the Dolphins remain optimistic they will get a deal done with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins at some point. They've been working on it."- Jeremy Fowler
During his four years at the NFL, Wilkins has shown his abilities with an incredible performance throughout every season. This means that he has demonstrated the Dolphins will make a pretty good investment with his extension.
The numbers of Wilkins last season begins with 98 total tackles and 59 solo tackles. Also, he had 3.5 sacks, with 2 forced fumbles and only 1 fumble recovered.
His current contract stipulates that this year, the paycheck of Christian will be $10.7 million. But several weeks ago, predictions indicate that with a contract extension, the number will rise to $20.8 million.
Two months ago with all the rumors about his extension, Christian Wilkins said that his motivation with the Dolphins is not about the money, and if the two-parts reach or not an agreement that doesn't affects him, he will continue playing like he always does.
"No amount of dollars changes that, it doesn't change the way I think. Whether something comes or not, my approach is always the same."- Christian Wilkins