Miami Dolphins announce Mike White will be the team's number two QB behind Tua
The Miami Dolphins have named Mike White the backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel saw what he wanted to see out of free agent addition, Mike White. On Monday, he officially named hiim the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
White suffered a concussion week two of preseason and sat out the final game giving Skylar Thompson more playing time. What little White saw on the field during the last few weeks was apparently enough to show McDaniel that White is the better option over Thompson.
This is not to say that Thompson is getting a raw deal in this. His play throughout the preseason has been inconsistent at best.
No matter who is the back up QB, the Dolphins are hoping they won't have to go to their bench unless it is in a clean up role late in the game.
Last season, the Dolphins learned quite quickly what it means to not have Tua starting. The Dolphins lost all but one regular season game without Tua and that came against the Jets. Despite an almost fairytale performance by Thompson in the playoffs, the Dolphins were not the same team without their starter, as many teams suffer without theirs.
Miami will open the regular season on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The 4:00 kick off will make Dolphins fans wait a little bit longer for the start of 2023.
If the Dolphins hope to give the AFC East a run for their money, they will need to keep Tua healthy and productive and that is going to be a tall order. Tua has yet to play a full slate of 17 games since joining the league four years ago. In fact, he has played in no more than 13 games.