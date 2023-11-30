Miami Dolphins are beating the teams they should but other teams are not finding that success
By Gaston Rubio
Each year, the NFL schedule makers get together to create a 17-game schedule for all 32 NFL teams. Following the same formula and rules for every team, opponents are chosen based on prior year's performance and a rotating schedule against other divisions. Below is a breakdown of how the NFL schedule is created each year.
The first 6 games chosen every season are against division opponents. Four games are against a division from the opposite conference and four games are against a division within the same conference. Two games on the schedule are against opponents within the conference but outside the division already on the schedule. The last game chosen is a non-conference opponent from a division not on the schedule. These last three opponents are chosen based on their record from the season prior.
Suffice it to say, the Miami Dolphins have zero control over their schedule and opponents. Miami does have control over who they defeat on a weekly basis. At 8-3 the Dolphins are 1-3 against opponents with a winning record and 7-0 against opponents with losing records. In short, Miami is winning against teams they’re supposed to beat.
The 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens, Jaguars, and Lions are all 8-3 or better in 2023. Here is a look at who these teams have lost against.
- Philadelphia is 10-1 with their lone loss to the lowly New York Jets.
- San Francisco is 8-3 with losses to the Browns, Vikings, and Bengals.
- Jacksonville is 8-3 with losses to the Chiefs, Texans, and 49ers.
- Dallas is 8-3 with losses to the Cardinals, Eagles, and 49ers.
- Kansas City is 8-3 and have lost to the Lions, Broncos, and Eagles.
- Baltimore is 8-3 with their losses coming at the hands of the Colts, Steelers, and Browns.
- Detroit is 8-3 with losses to the Packers, Ravens, and Seahawks.
- Miami is 8-3 with losses to the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles.
Aside from Miami’s loss to Buffalo, the Dolphins have been competitive in all their games this season. With 6 games left on the schedule, Miami has games against the Ravens, Cowboys, and Bills that could help shape the outcome of their playoff seeding. Yet, if the Dolphins don’t take care of business versus the Commanders, Titans, and Jets; their final three games would have a different significance.
Miami needs to take care of business every time they’re on the playing field. Who the Dolphins play, should be of no consequence. Every victory draws them one step closer to clinching the playoffs.
In the NFL there is an old cliché that says, “any given Sunday” anyone can win. Miami must focus on defeating the teams in front of them and drown out the noise around them. This week’s opponent is River Boat Ron and his Washington Commanders. A win against Washington would bring the Dolphins one step closer to securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If Miami wins Super Bowl LVIII, the narrative won’t be about who they couldn’t beat; it’ll be about who they defeated to raise the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas.