Miami Dolphins beef up the trenches in latest 2024 full mock draft
By Gaston Rubio
We are officially 47 days away from the 2024 NFL draft. Free agency will clear a lot of holes for the Dolphins and give clarity to positions of need once the draft begins.
For this mock draft there were no trades, and I chose based on availability and current need. I did consider the signing of Jonnu Smith as well as the impending exit of Christian Wilkins.
Ultimately, this mock draft was about solidifying the offensive and defensive lines; primarily the offensive line. One thing I did learn, Miami can’t go 102 picks without a selection.
Although this draft is deep, there are too many good players to be had in rounds 3 and 4. Without a selection in either of these two rounds, the Dolphins will miss out on a lot of top tier talent.
Without further ado, here is what I would do if I was Chris Grier come April 25, 2024.
Miami solidifies the interior of their offensive line in the 1st round
With the 21st pick in the draft I am addressing the offensive line. Miami should be in position to draft Jackson Powers-Johnson, J.C. Latham, or Troy Fautanu. In my latest mock draft, of the three, Troy Fautanu was there for the taking.
At 6’3” tall many scouts have Fautanu as an undersized tackle who might be best suited for a guard position. With this in mind, Miami selects Fautanu and solidifies the interior of the offensive line.