Miami Dolphins beef up the trenches in latest 2024 full mock draft
By Gaston Rubio
Miami finds Wilkins' replacement in second round of NFL draft
Thirty-four picks later Miami finds themselves on the board once again. This time Miami addresses the defensive side of the line and selects T’Vondre Sweat, defensive tackle from the University of Texas.
With the impending exit of Christian Wilkins Miami looks to draft another big-time defensive tackle since selecting Wilkins in 2019. Sweat was ranked number 1 in the nation in run defense according to Pro Football Focus. The video below is just a snippet of Sweats strength, power, and physicality.