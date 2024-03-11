Miami Dolphins beef up the trenches in latest 2024 full mock draft
By Gaston Rubio
Miami adds o-line depth in rounds 5 and 6.
In keeping with the theme of this mock draft, at number 157 Miami selects yet another offensive lineman when they select Beau Limmer from the University of Arkansas. Limmer is a 5-year senior with over 2,900 snaps at center.
I know what youre going to say, Beau Limmer was on the receiving end of that T'Vondre Sweat video. However, anyone who watched the Senior Bowl knows that Beau Limmer had a solid showing and will be a solid NFL lineman.
Beau allowed 8 sacks, 6 QB hits, and had a 98.1% pass blocking efficiency rating. Limmer might not be Jackson Powers-Johnson, but with Butch Berry as his offensive line coach I know he can be a solid starter for years to come.
Yes, three of my first four picks are on the offensive line. Did you see Miami’s o-line last year? With their first of two picks in the 6th round I would have the Dolphins select Sataoa Laumea from the University of Utah.
Much like Troy Fautanu, Laumea is better suited at the guard position at the next level. At 6'4" tall Laumea is undersized for a tackle prospect but perfect for the guard position. Along with Beau Limmer, Laumea is also a 5-year senior with a lot of playing experience.
In his 5 years at Utah Laumea allowed only 5 sacks, 4 of which came in 2022. Sataoa has over 3,000 snaps under his belt, 1300 of which came at the right guard position. With his addition Miami could be potentially looking at an offensive line featuring Fautanu at left guard, Limmer at center, and Laumea at right guard.
With their second pick of the 6th round I would have the Dolphins select Cornelius Johnson from the University of Michigan. The 6'2" wide receiver is yet another 5-year senior and his experience will help curb the transition from college to the NFL.
Johnson ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the combine, this didn't make him the fastest receiver in the room but it sure made for an impressive time considering Johnson carries 212 pounds on his frame.
Drafting Cornelius Johnson would give the Dolphins another big target to go along with the signing of Jonnu Smith.