Miami Dolphins beef up the trenches in latest 2024 full mock draft
By Gaston Rubio
Depth for the Dolphins secondary and special teams.
With their last pick of the draft in the 7th round Miami should select Ryan Watts from the University of Texas. Watts is a cornerback listed at 6'3" and 208 pounds. Watts spent teo years at Ohio State and his last two seasons at Texas.
In his 4 seasons as a corner Watts allowed a total of 4 touchdowns while being targeted 91 times. In 2023 Watts only missed 2.5% of his tackles while only allowing 80 yards after the catch.
At 6'3" Watts can help Miami's secondary in coverage against bigger receivers such as Davante Parker, Stefon Diggs, and Garret Wilson.
This mock was not sexy by any stretch of the imagination. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle Miami needs more smash than they do flash.
I think a draft like the one above can set Miami up for a physical brand of football which should give them success against teams like Buffalo and Baltimore. Physical in December is always better than finesse in October.