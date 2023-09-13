Miami Dolphins being 5th in the New Power Rankings released by ESPN
With the end of Week 1 in the NFL, the new power rankings were released by ESPN. Before the preseason, many sports pages pictured Miami Dolphins out of the top 5, but the recent release has set them in the top 5 after the win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
ESPN has completed the list with the San Francisco 49ers as first in the power ranking. Behind the 49ers, you found the Philadelphia Eagles. The other three teams in this ranking are the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Miami Dolphins.
The San Francisco 49ers won 30-7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Eagles won 25-20 against the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs lost 21-20 against the Detroit Lions. Finishing the NFL week, the Dallas Cowboys brutally kill the New York Giants with a score of 40-0 to get the win.
And finally, in this power ranking, we have the Miami Dolphins, who won 36-34 against the LA Chargers last Sunday. Miami showed a good attack, with a spectacular performance of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who scored two touchdowns and had 11 catches and 215 receiving yards.
But without forgetting the incredible level that Tua showed against the Chargers with 466 passing yards and delivering three touchdowns. The win for Miami didn't only come from Tua or Hill but also with the performance of Jevon Holland in the defense, where he recorded ten solo tackles and 14 total tackles. That helped the Dolphins to maintain the score in favor of them.
The next challenge for Coach Mike McDaniel is the New England Patriots this Sunday. Could he repeat the performance that the team delivered against the Chargers?