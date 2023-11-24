Miami Dolphins best Black Friday steals that will impact the game against the Jets
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets at Metlife this afternoon in the first Black Friday game in NFL history. The Dolphins have some players that perfect steals.
By Brian Miller
When you think of Black Friday you think of awesome deals and steals and with the Miami Dolphins, these 5 players are Black Friday style gems.
It's fitting that the first NFL game played on Black Friday would be done so in New York. The epicenter of business and shopping, New York is a perfect backdrop for a first-time game.
Whether you run out at the crack of dawn to brave a line to get a big-screen television or something for your kids, nothing screams BF like a deal. When looking at the Miami Dolphins roster, there are a few players that are absolute deals.
Kader Kohou - undrafted 2022
Kohou wasn't supposed to make the Miami Dolphins roster in 2022 but injuries hit the secondary hard and that gave him opportunities in camp that he otherwise may not have had. His practice reps led to a spot on the 53 where more injuries opened the door to start.
Kohou has become a major part of the Dolphins' defense and he no longer is that young inexperienced corner who can't cover top receivers. In Miami, Kohou doesn't show much limitation in his ability and he consistently makes plays.
After starting 13 games in his rookie season, Kohou has started 10 already this year.
Black Friday value: $880,000