Miami Dolphins best Black Friday steals that will impact the game against the Jets
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets at Metlife this afternoon in the first Black Friday game in NFL history. The Dolphins have some players that perfect steals.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins need to make a first down, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are typical targets but River Cracraft should be the go-to.
RIver Cracraft - free agent addition in 2022
Cracraft joined the Dolphin in 2022, following Mike McDaniel from San Francisco. He isn't fast and he isn't quick but he is consistent. He runs very good routes and can find the open spots on the field to give Tua Tagovailoa an outlet.
With teams concentrating on Hill and Waddle, Cracraft has become a go-to read for Tua, when he is healthy. There is no question that Miami missed the WR when he was on IR earlier this year. He is a reliable asset to the offense.
Cracraft has only played 4 games this season and has only 6 receptions but when he is called upon, he does his job. In 2023, Cracraft averaged 14.5 yards per reception. He averaged 11.3 yards in his 11 games last year.
Black Friday Value: $768,889