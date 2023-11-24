Miami Dolphins best Black Friday steals that will impact the game against the Jets
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets at Metlife this afternoon in the first Black Friday game in NFL history. The Dolphins have some players that perfect steals.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were rumored to be in the market for a big-time running back during free agency and the draft. They landed De'Von Achane.
De'Von Achane - 3rd round rookie
When the Miami Dolphins drafted Achane in the 3rd round last April, it was said that Mike McDaniel was more than just thrilled with the selection. Achane, after all, has the speed that McDaniel wants on his roster.
It's hard to believe that Miami is entering their 11th game of the year and Achane has only played in six of those contests. Achane has battled a knee injury that put him on IR for four weeks and took him out last week and probably on Black Friday as well. But when he has the ball...oh baby!
Achane is fast off the snap, hits the holes where he is supposed to without hesitation, and can slide through the smallest of creases. Once he is through the congestion of the line, he is a tough, physical runner who takes it to another gear and level.
Before being injured, Achane was the 2nd best RB in yardage earlier in the season. He had three consecutive games where he rushed for more than 100 yards including 203 against the Broncos and 151 against the Giants. Even against the Bills he managed over 100 yards.
The Dolphins need to keep him healthy but they also need to find a way to get him more involved in the passing game. Achane has only 10 receptions on the year.
Black Friday Value: $905,293