Miami Dolphins best Black Friday steals that will impact the game against the Jets
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets at Metlife this afternoon in the first Black Friday game in NFL history. The Dolphins have some players that perfect steals.
By Brian Miller
No other unit this year has seen so much turnover than the Miami Dolphins offensive line. It has been a carousel most of the year.
Robert Jones - undrafted in 2021
Miami made Jones a priority signing after the draft in 2021 guaranteeing his first-year contract. Due to injuries, Jones has been thrust into a starting role. He played in 8 games his rookie year, 16 in 2022 with 7 starts, and 3 games this year due to health.
When Jones is healthy and playing, he is productive and Butch Barry has brought out a lot in him since taking over the coaching of the offensive line. When Jones is not in the game, it is noticeable.
Miami is paying him pennies compared to other lineman.
It should also be noted that most of the Dolphins offensive line consists of bargains in 2023. Here are the 2023 salaries of several of those players.
Black Friday Value: Robert Jones - $950,000
- Lester Cotton - $1.01 million
- Kendall Lamm - $1.049 million (Lamm has played incredibly well at left tackle this year)