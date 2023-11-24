Miami Dolphins best Black Friday steals that will impact the game against the Jets
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets at Metlife this afternoon in the first Black Friday game in NFL history. The Dolphins have some players that perfect steals.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added Zach Sieler in 2019 after he was a 7th round draft pick of the Ravens. Miami claimed if off waivers from Baltimore.
Zach Sieler - Waiver claim 2019
Zach Sieler is the epitome of a Black Friday steal. Added to the roster in 2019, Sieler has made in an incredible impact. In his first full season with the Dolphins in 2020, Sieler started 8 of 16 games and contributed 48 tackles.
That number jumped to 62 in 2021 and 70 in 2022. Those numbers led the Dolphins to give him a new contract extension ahead of the 2023 season. So far, he has 34 tackles, six of them for losses, and 4 sacks.
Sieler was a steal on his previous contract but even the new money he received this year is considered a steal by any standard and money has not changed how he plays football. He approaches the game with the same energy and physicality week-to-week.
The most amazing thing about Sieler is he shouldn't be here. Sieler is a late draft pick who was barely hanging on in Baltimore until the Dolphins needed depth at the position. Now, he is a focal part of the defensive front.
Black Friday Value: $3.35 million