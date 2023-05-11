Miami Dolphins: Best case scenarios for 2023 schedule
By Brian Miller
The NFL will release this year's full schedule on Thursday night at 8 pm and for the Miami Dolphins, a perfect scenario could pave the way for a big playoff push.
The Dolphins, we already know, will play in Germany against the Chiefs in week 9 and the Jets on Black Friday in late November.
The Miami Dolphins are considered legit contenders for a 2023 playoff birth and the path to the post season will depend on the health of Tua Tagovailoa and the ability of Vic Fangio to transform the defense. In a tough division and a tough conference, there isn't room for many mistakes.
Miami's 2023 schedule is considered to be the 2nd toughest in the league based on strength of schedule and that makes the actual schedule more important.
In a perfect world, the Dolphins schedule would offer some benefits that could help Miami get the most of the season. Here are several scenarios of best case situations fans should hope to hear on Thursday.
No three game road trips for the Miami Dolphins in 2023
Last season, the Miami Dolphins traveled to San Francisco, then to Los Angeles, and then to Buffalo. They lost all three and put their 2023 season in serious jeapordy. Miami didn't play well in the first two after Tua returned from a concussion protocol. They almost pulled off an upset against the Bills.
There is no doubt that the Dolphins will play back-to-back road games but if they can avoid three, it would definitely help. The one caveat to that would be playing in Washington and then Baltimore in back-to-back weekends and then maybe one of their division rivals or a combination of that. In this scenario the three games would not be horrible travel ordeals.